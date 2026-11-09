Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Big B ditches bulletproof glass for 'Sunday darshan'

Mon, 09 November 2026
Share:
14:41
Bachchan greeted fans from inside a bulletproof shell outside his residence 'Jalsa' on November 2.
Bachchan greeted fans from inside a bulletproof shell outside his residence 'Jalsa' on November 2.
Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan stepped out on Sunday for his weekly meeting with fans sans the bulletproof glass that became a topic of discussion during his previous outing.

The mega star, who keeps his date with fans every Sunday for years now, was accompanied by son Abhishek Bachchan and tight security this week.

The actor had appeared behind a bulletproof glass during his previous outing. The extra protection was ensured after an email was sent to Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde threatening bomb blasts at Bachchan's residence and the venue of singer Diljit Dosanjh's concert in October.

On Sunday, which also coincided with the occasion of Diwali, the actor greeted fans from his residence without the bulletproof glass. He wore a multicolour jacket as he waved at his fans, who were eager to catch a glimpse of the actor.

The 84-year-old actor also extended Diwali wishes to fans on his personal blog and said he has been getting so many gifts from fans that it has become difficult to find a place to store them. The actor also apologised for delayed responses and said he has been experiencing some discomfort in his hand.

"Wishing everyone a very Happy Diwali! Sending my warm regards, affection, and prayers for your well-being and prosperity on this day of Chaturdashi as well. May the grace of the Divine always surround us, holding us close in a comforting embrace," he wrote.

"...I had wanted to write these replies myself. However, I have been experiencing some discomfort in the hand I use for writing, which has caused a delay. I sincerely apologise," he added.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Hasina seeks new passport to return to Bangladesh
LIVE! Hasina seeks new passport to return to Bangladesh

Delhi records most polluted Diwali in 5 years, AQI 376
Delhi records most polluted Diwali in 5 years, AQI 376

Delhi experienced its most polluted Diwali in five years with an average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 376, and the day after the festival saw only a marginal improvement, remaining in the 'very poor' category at 371, accompanied by a thick...

Contractor flags 'ignored evidence' in probe linked to CEC
Contractor flags 'ignored evidence' in probe linked to CEC

Contractor V O Sajan appeared before the VACB in Thiruvananthapuram for a preliminary probe into alleged corruption in a road project from years ago. The project was undertaken when current Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar...

Eisenkot, Lieberman to discuss Israel govt formation today
Eisenkot, Lieberman to discuss Israel govt formation today

Yashar party chairman Gadi Eisenkot and Yisrael Beiteinu leader Avigdor Lieberman are scheduled to meet to discuss parliamentary leadership, as Eisenkot holds the mandate to form Israel's next government amidst ongoing political...

Why Doctors Oppose This Sunny Deol Film
Why Doctors Oppose This Sunny Deol Film

'You have made a film which is rage bait so that more people will watch it and get incited.'