Big B ditches bulletproof glass for 'Sunday darshan'

14:41

Bachchan greeted fans from inside a bulletproof shell outside his residence 'Jalsa' on November 2.

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan stepped out on Sunday for his weekly meeting with fans sans the bulletproof glass that became a topic of discussion during his previous outing.



The mega star, who keeps his date with fans every Sunday for years now, was accompanied by son Abhishek Bachchan and tight security this week.



The actor had appeared behind a bulletproof glass during his previous outing. The extra protection was ensured after an email was sent to Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde threatening bomb blasts at Bachchan's residence and the venue of singer Diljit Dosanjh's concert in October.



On Sunday, which also coincided with the occasion of Diwali, the actor greeted fans from his residence without the bulletproof glass. He wore a multicolour jacket as he waved at his fans, who were eager to catch a glimpse of the actor.



The 84-year-old actor also extended Diwali wishes to fans on his personal blog and said he has been getting so many gifts from fans that it has become difficult to find a place to store them. The actor also apologised for delayed responses and said he has been experiencing some discomfort in his hand.



"Wishing everyone a very Happy Diwali! Sending my warm regards, affection, and prayers for your well-being and prosperity on this day of Chaturdashi as well. May the grace of the Divine always surround us, holding us close in a comforting embrace," he wrote.



"...I had wanted to write these replies myself. However, I have been experiencing some discomfort in the hand I use for writing, which has caused a delay. I sincerely apologise," he added.