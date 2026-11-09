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Best beach in Asia is not Kovalam or Marina, it's in Goa

Mon, 09 November 2026
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Pic: courtesy Biswajit Majumdar/Wikimedia Commons
Pic: courtesy Biswajit Majumdar/Wikimedia Commons
Palolem Beach in South Goa has been adjudged the best beach in Asia and ranked sixth among the world's top 25 in Beach.com's global index, the state tourism department said on Sunday.

Palolem is also the only Asian beach to feature in the global top 25 list, marking an international recognition for Goa's coastline, it said.

Located in Canacona taluka, Palolem is known for its crescent-shaped bay, white sandy shoreline, palm trees and relatively calm waters.

The Beach.com's Global Beach Index 2026 evaluated beaches based on expert nominations, visitor reviews, NASA water colour and clarity data, and 18 standardised parameters covering popularity, public sentiment, accessibility and climate.

Palolem received recognition for its beach quality, amenities, water quality and overall visitor experience, the department said.

The recognition comes as Goa seeks to promote itself as a year-round tourism destination, with a focus on hinterland tourism, heritage trails, wellness, culinary experiences, spirituality and nature-based travel, it added.

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