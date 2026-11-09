Another rape-murder accused killed in police firing in Bengal

11:14

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A bullet fired by the accused during the encounter reportedly hit the tyre of a police vehicle.



A police officer said Roy's ancestral home was in Jharkhand, and he was trying to flee West Bengal through the Bihar border.



"We had been searching for the accused for the past four days. Acting on a tip-off received around 2 am on Monday, our team traced him in Parapukur near the Bengal-Bihar border. He opened fire at the police team, who retaliated in self-defence," the senior police officer said.



The 12-year-old girl had gone missing on November 3 after leaving her home on a bicycle in the afternoon, according to her family.





Her body was recovered two days later from a forest near the Kulik river. Her kin alleged that she had been raped and murdered.

A man accused of raping and murdering his 12-year-old niece in West Bengal's Uttar Dinajpur district was killed in an exchange of fire with police early on Monday, officials said.The accused, Dilip Roy, allegedly opened fire at a police team conducting a raid to arrest him at a village in Raiganj, they said.An officer said that police fired in retaliation, injuring the accused. He was taken to Raiganj Medical College and Hospital, where he was declared dead, he said.The police had been on the lookout for Roy for four days following the recovery of the girl's naked and partially decomposed body from a forest near the Kulik river.According to sources, police received information that the accused was hiding in the Gouri gram panchayat area and raided the area.