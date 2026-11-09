Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Another rape-murder accused killed in police firing in Bengal

Mon, 09 November 2026
Share:
11:14
File image
File image
A man accused of raping and murdering his 12-year-old niece in West Bengal's Uttar Dinajpur district was killed in an exchange of fire with police early on Monday, officials said.

The accused, Dilip Roy, allegedly opened fire at a police team conducting a raid to arrest him at a village in Raiganj, they said.

An officer said that police fired in retaliation, injuring the accused. He was taken to Raiganj Medical College and Hospital, where he was declared dead, he said.

The police had been on the lookout for Roy for four days following the recovery of the girl's naked and partially decomposed body from a forest near the Kulik river.

According to sources, police received information that the accused was hiding in the Gouri gram panchayat area and raided the area. 

A bullet fired by the accused during the encounter reportedly hit the tyre of a police vehicle.

A police officer said Roy's ancestral home was in Jharkhand, and he was trying to flee West Bengal through the Bihar border.

"We had been searching for the accused for the past four days. Acting on a tip-off received around 2 am on Monday, our team traced him in Parapukur near the Bengal-Bihar border. He opened fire at the police team, who retaliated in self-defence," the senior police officer said.

The 12-year-old girl had gone missing on November 3 after leaving her home on a bicycle in the afternoon, according to her family. 

Her body was recovered two days later from a forest near the Kulik river. Her kin alleged that she had been raped and murdered.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Another rape-murder accused killed in police firing in Bengal
LIVE! Another rape-murder accused killed in police firing in Bengal

Trump concedes hardline immigration policy hurt Republicans
Trump concedes hardline immigration policy hurt Republicans

US President Donald Trump has acknowledged that his administration's hardline immigration policies may have contributed to the Republican Party's setbacks in the November 3 midterm elections, admitting that the deportation drive...

Firecrackers turn Delhi into a gas chamber, AQI nears severe
Firecrackers turn Delhi into a gas chamber, AQI nears severe

Delhi experienced alarmingly high pollution levels on Monday, the day after Diwali, with its Air Quality Index (AQI) reaching 'very poor' and 'severe' categories. The deterioration was attributed to widespread firecracker bursting...

Did Agarkar-Gambhir Edge Shami Out?
Did Agarkar-Gambhir Edge Shami Out?

Mohammed Shami's Test retirement has brought into focus an uncomfortable question for Indian cricket: Did Ajit Agarkar's preference for building a younger pace attack and Head Coach Gautam Gambhir's team-building approach leave the...

Iran war: Democrats turn guns on Hegseth, push impeachment
Iran war: Democrats turn guns on Hegseth, push impeachment

US House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries has thrown his full support behind a legislative push to impeach Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, accusing him of severe misconduct and responsibility for the ongoing war against Iran, as newly...