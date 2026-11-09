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Amdavad Ni Kachori To Compete For World's Best Tapa

Mon, 09 November 2026
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18:03
Chef Aanal Kotak
Chef Aanal Kotak
A chef from Ahmedabad will represent India at the 10th World Tapas Championship (Concurso Mundial de Tapas), from November 9-11, 2026, in Valladolid, Spain.

The international competition brings together chefs from across the world to showcase their interpretations of tapas, a traditional Spanish culinary format, and compete for the title of the World's Best Tapa.

Chef Aanal Kotak will enter the contest with Amdavad ni Kachori.

Through Amdavad ni Kachori, Chef Aanal will bring together 6 'distinct expressions of Gujarat on a single plate, with Tuver Dal capturing the comfort of Gujarati home cooking, Kadhi representing tradition, Mango Chundo adding the region's signature sweet-and-sour balance, and Mint bringing freshness'.

Amdavad ni Kachori reimagines the traditional Gujarati preparation in a contemporary tapas-style format.

Chef Aanal will compete with 15 chefs from Australia, Mexico, the United States, Thailand, South Korea, the United Kingdom and, of course, Spain for the title of the World's Best Tapa.

'Representing India at the 10th World Tapas Championship is both a tremendous honour and a responsibility that I carry with immense pride. India has an extraordinary culinary legacy, with every region offering its own distinct flavours, techniques and stories,' Chef Aanal said in a statement. 

'Through Amdavad ni Kachori, I want to take a piece of Gujarat's food culture to the world and showcase the depth and character of our regional cuisine. For me, this is not just about presenting a dish at an international competition; it is about giving Indian flavours a voice on a global platform and demonstrating that our culinary heritage has a place in conversations shaping the future of world gastronomy.'

-- REDIFF FOOD

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