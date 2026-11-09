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20 injured as fireballs fly in Indore's Diwali ritual

Mon, 09 November 2026
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The traditional 'Hingot War' -- a fiery Diwali ritual unique to Madhya Pradesh and said to be 300-year-old -- left 20 people injured in Indore district on Monday evening, a health department official said.

Block Medical Officer (BMO) Dr Vibha Nagar told PTI that 20 'warriors' were injured during the Hingot War in Gautampura town, about 55 kilometers from Indore.

She said that six of these people were admitted to a primary health centre, while 14 people with minor burns were given first aid on the spot and sent home.

A large number of spectators gathered to witness the traditional Hingot War, held on a field in Gautampura town on the day after Diwali. High nets and barricades were erected at the battlefield for their safety. Drones and CCTV cameras were also installed to monitor the situation.

According to officials, more than 250 people were deployed at the scene, including police personnel and members of the city security committee. A sufficient number of fire engines and ambulances were also on standby.

'Hingot' is a wild fruit the size of a gooseberry. The fruit is hollowed out, the pulp removed, and then dried and filled with gunpowder in a special way. As a result, when ignited, it launches at a very high speed, like a rocket-like firecracker, and travels a long distance.

During the traditional 'Hingot War', the group of warriors from Gautampura is called "Turra," while the fighters from Runji village lead the rival "Kalangi" group. Warriors from both groups fire burning Hingot balls at each other during the traditional battle.

People are injured every year in the Hingot War. Over the years, some have even died due to severe burns sustained during this traditional event.

It is believed that the local administration is unable to ban the Hingot War because the tradition is linked to the religious beliefs of the local people.

Locals said the tradition of Hingot War has been going on for the last 300 years, since the time of Indore's erstwhile Holkar dynasty.

According to legend, the use of gunpowder-filled Hingot as a weapon was started by local guerrilla warriors, who would secretly fire Hingot at the cavalry of the Mughal invaders to prevent them from entering the borders of the then-Holkar Empire.

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