19 Indian seafarers stranded in Yemen safely evacuated

08:01

The rescued Indian seafarers/Image courtesy India In Yemen on X/ANI Photo

The embassy of India to Yemen has successfully evacuated 19 Indian seafarers who were stranded in Hodeidah and Sana'a (Yemen) for the past two weeks, the Indian Embassy in Yemen said on Sunday.



In a post on X, the embassy said, "The embassy of India to Yemen has successfully evacuated 19 Indian seafarers who were stranded in Hodeidah and Sana'a (Yemen) for the past two weeks".



"All seafarers are safe, in good health, and on their way back to India."



"The Embassy sincerely thanks all concerned for their valuable cooperation and continued support in facilitating the safe evacuation of our Indian nationals," it added.



Meanwhile, India has lost 23 nationals in the ongoing conflict in West Asia, including 15 Indian seafarers, while five Indian nationals have been killed in attacks on commercial shipping in the Black Sea region and two others remain missing, ministry of external affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal earlier in the month.



The Saudi-led coalition on Sunday said its air defence systems intercepted and destroyed two ballistic missiles launched by Yemen's Houthi militia towards the Saudi capital, Riyadh.