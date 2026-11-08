Vijay Sethupathi to present at the 54th International Emmy Awards

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-REDIFF MOVIES

Indian actor Vijay Sethupathi is all set to be a presenter at the 54th International Emmy Awards on November 23, 2026, in New York.Before Vijay Sethupathi, Indian actors Aashka Goradia, Simone Singh and Prerna Wanvari have presented at the event.In 2024, stand up comedian Vir Das hosted the International Emmy Awards, after he won an International Emmy for his comedy special Vir Das: Landing in 2023.While it's wonderful news for Indian artistes, major credit goes to producer Kavita Gupta, a board member of the International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, which bestows the International Emmy Awards for bringing India's exceptional talent to the global stage.