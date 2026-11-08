Uttarakhand CM celebrates Diwali with soldiers of Garhwal Regiment

09:50

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday celebrated Diwali with Army personnel, offering them sweets and extending his greetings.



At the Diwali Milan programme organised at Garhwal Greens training ground in Garhi Cantonment here, the chief minister interacted with soldiers of the Garhwal Regiment and expressed his gratitude for their courage, bravery and dedication towards protecting the country.



Dhami, whose late father had served in the Army, said that while celebrating the festival amongst the soldiers, he felt at home.



He said staying away from their homes and families to protect the country even on Diwali was an excellent example of their sense of duty and patriotism.



"While our countrymen celebrate Diwali with their families, our brave soldiers remain vigilant at the borders, ensuring their happiness and safety. The lamps lit in our homes reflect the sacrifices of our soldiers and the dedication of their families," he said.



Sharing memories of his military family, Dhami said the values of patriotism, discipline and dedication inculcated in him by his father are still his biggest assets in life.