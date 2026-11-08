US military strikes cargo vessel in Gulf of Oman

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CENTCOM forces disabled a commercial vessel in the Gulf of Oman, November 7, 2026/Image courtesy CENTCOM on X

United States Central Command (CENTCOM) forces have disabled a commercial cargo vessel in the Gulf of Oman using precision airstrikes after the ship's crew repeatedly ignored warnings and attempted to breach an active naval blockade against Iran, the US military confirmed in an official statement.



According to a press release issued by CENTCOM on Saturday, a US military aircraft deployed precision-guided munitions targeting the stern of the St. Kitts-flagged vessel M/V Huda to render it immobile.



The strike was carried out after CENTCOM personnel issued direct instructions to the civilian crew to evacuate the targeted sections of the ship to avert loss of life.



"U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) forces disabled a commercial vessel in the Gulf of Oman, Nov. 7, after the ship's civilian crew ignored repeated warnings and attempted to violate the naval blockade against Iran multiple times," the military command stated.



The cargo vessel was intercepted as it attempted to transit out of regional waters after calling at an Iranian port.



CENTCOM highlighted that it is maintaining a rigorous enforcement posture regarding the maritime embargo imposed on Iran.