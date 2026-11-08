Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Two men have near-fatal encounters with Mumbai local trains

Sun, 08 November 2026
Share:
09:31
File image
File image
Two men had near-fatal encounters with Mumbai local trains in separate incidents triggered by disputes, officials said on Saturday.

At Mumbai Central station, a man survived a fall from a Churchgate-Virar fast local train after a fight broke out near the doorway on Friday night.

"When the train was approaching the station, a minor argument over standing near the doorway quickly escalated into a fistfight between two passengers. One of them, while trying to avoid a punch, lost his balance and fell onto the platform," an official said.

The passenger survived as the train was moving at a low speed, having entered the station, the official added. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

The railway police have begun a probe to identify the two individuals involved in the incident through CCTV footage and take further action, he added. 

In the second incident, a passenger rescued a 23-year-old man from the railway tracks at Vikhroli station moments before an approaching local train could hit him, following a dispute between the two on Friday morning, police officials said.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! American activist disrupts Diwali celebrations, targets Hindus
LIVE! American activist disrupts Diwali celebrations, targets Hindus

US strikes cargo ship for breaching Gulf of Oman blockade
US strikes cargo ship for breaching Gulf of Oman blockade

United States Central Command (CENTCOM) forces have disabled a commercial cargo vessel in the Gulf of Oman using precision airstrikes after the ship's crew repeatedly ignored warnings and attempted to breach an active naval blockade...

'Want justice for son': Woman renews rape charge against Rawat
'Want justice for son': Woman renews rape charge against Rawat

Jenny, a resident of Assam, has reignited a nearly 23-year-old controversy by reiterating rape allegations against former Uttarakhand minister Harak Singh Rawat, demanding a fresh CBI investigation and a DNA test for her son. Rawat has...

Blood on JNU campus: Student loses eye after cleaver attack
Blood on JNU campus: Student loses eye after cleaver attack

A Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student was allegedly attacked with a meat cleaver by a fellow student over a friendship with a woman, resulting in severe injuries including the loss of vision in one eye. The incident occurred on...

Penguin was 'uneasy' with...: Sonia Gandhi on memoir row
Penguin was 'uneasy' with...: Sonia Gandhi on memoir row

Sonia Gandhi has broken her silence on the censorship controversy surrounding her memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love.