Two men have near-fatal encounters with Mumbai local trains

09:31

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Two men had near-fatal encounters with Mumbai local trains in separate incidents triggered by disputes, officials said on Saturday.



At Mumbai Central station, a man survived a fall from a Churchgate-Virar fast local train after a fight broke out near the doorway on Friday night.



"When the train was approaching the station, a minor argument over standing near the doorway quickly escalated into a fistfight between two passengers. One of them, while trying to avoid a punch, lost his balance and fell onto the platform," an official said.



The passenger survived as the train was moving at a low speed, having entered the station, the official added. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.



The railway police have begun a probe to identify the two individuals involved in the incident through CCTV footage and take further action, he added.



In the second incident, a passenger rescued a 23-year-old man from the railway tracks at Vikhroli station moments before an approaching local train could hit him, following a dispute between the two on Friday morning, police officials said.