Three fires reported in Mumbai high-rises; no injuries

09:20

File image

Three separate fires were reported in high-rises in Mumbai's Andheri, Kandivali and Goregaon areas on Saturday night, with officials suspecting that firecrackers may have triggered some of them.



No injuries were reported in any of the incidents, they said.



A civic official said that the first fire was reported around 9.20 pm at Siriya Building on Old Link Road near Ganesh Market in Kandivali West.



The fire was confined to a dry refuge area and an old scrap diesel generator set on the ground floor of the 22-storey building. It was extinguished by 10.15 pm, the official said.



According to the officials, another fire was reported around 9.25 pm at the Moroccan Apartment in Royal Palms, Goregaon East.



The blaze broke out in the gallery of a flat on the 19th floor of a building. It was confined to electrical wiring, installations, household articles and clothes spread over an area of around 10 feet by 15 feet, officials said. The fire was doused at 9.52 pm.



The third fire was reported around 9.50 pm at Runwal Tower near Lokhandwala Bridge in Andheri West, an official said.



The blaze affected electrical wiring, installations and household articles in flat number 1701 on the 17th floor. It was put out at 10.37 pm, the official said.