Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Six killed, dozen hurt in shooting in Poland's Krakow

Sun, 08 November 2026
Share:
09:06
Rescue operation underway at the historic city of Krakow in Poland after shooting, November 7, 2026/Reuters Video Grab
Rescue operation underway at the historic city of Krakow in Poland after shooting, November 7, 2026/Reuters Video Grab
Six people, including two police officers were killed and more than a dozen injured after a gunman opened fire in historic centre of Kraków, on Saturday (local time), Euro News reported. 

Polish Interior Minister Marcin Kierwiński told local media that the suspect, a 25-year-old Polish citizen, was fascinated with far-right ideologies and held "very radical" and "ultra-nationalistic" views.

A police spokesperson, said the perpetrator was wearing military-style fatigues and a bulletproof vest and used a military-type long gun in the attack. Police found many other weapons, as well as ammunition, in his car. The police said the shooter kept firing at the police even after being shot himself. 

Speaking on the incident Polish PM Donald Tusk appreciated the efforts of the Police in bringing down the shooter and saving lives. 

"My deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims of the tragic attack in Kraków. My highest praise for the heroic police officers who risked their lives. And a heartfelt appeal to politicians of all stripes: do not exploit this tragedy. We will establish all the circumstances of this crime," he said

TOP STORIES

LIVE! US military strikes cargo vessel in Gulf of Oman
LIVE! US military strikes cargo vessel in Gulf of Oman

Penguin was 'uneasy' with...: Sonia Gandhi on memoir row
Penguin was 'uneasy' with...: Sonia Gandhi on memoir row

Sonia Gandhi has broken her silence on the censorship controversy surrounding her memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love.

Mega IPL Swap: Hardik Heads to Punjab, Arshdeep Moves to Mumbai
Mega IPL Swap: Hardik Heads to Punjab, Arshdeep Moves to Mumbai

Star all-rounder Hardik Pandya is set to move to Punjab Kings in exchange for pacer Arshdeep Singh, with both Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings agreeing to the trade ahead of the IPL auction. The deal, which requires BCCI ratification,...

If Gyanesh Kumar goes...: Dipke predicts Modi govt's exit
If Gyanesh Kumar goes...: Dipke predicts Modi govt's exit

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke has boldly predicted the Modi government's defeat in the 2029 Lok Sabha elections, urging citizens to prepare for a change while demanding electoral reforms.

'Be Vigilant, Never Let Chinese Prevail'
'Be Vigilant, Never Let Chinese Prevail'

'Indians want peace and tranquility along the LAC and the Chinese must ensure that they stay confined to their area, and not transgress or even deviate by mistake -- due to fog or mist or any other reason.'