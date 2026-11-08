Six killed, dozen hurt in shooting in Poland's Krakow

09:06

Rescue operation underway at the historic city of Krakow in Poland after shooting, November 7, 2026/Reuters Video Grab

Six people, including two police officers were killed and more than a dozen injured after a gunman opened fire in historic centre of Kraków, on Saturday (local time), Euro News reported.



Polish Interior Minister Marcin Kierwiński told local media that the suspect, a 25-year-old Polish citizen, was fascinated with far-right ideologies and held "very radical" and "ultra-nationalistic" views.



A police spokesperson, said the perpetrator was wearing military-style fatigues and a bulletproof vest and used a military-type long gun in the attack. Police found many other weapons, as well as ammunition, in his car. The police said the shooter kept firing at the police even after being shot himself.



Speaking on the incident Polish PM Donald Tusk appreciated the efforts of the Police in bringing down the shooter and saving lives.



"My deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims of the tragic attack in Kraków. My highest praise for the heroic police officers who risked their lives. And a heartfelt appeal to politicians of all stripes: do not exploit this tragedy. We will establish all the circumstances of this crime," he said