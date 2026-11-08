Sensex, Nifty end lower in Diwali muhurat trading

15:44

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended marginally lower in the special Diwali Muhurat trading session on Sunday amid profit-taking by investors after a seven-day rally.



After starting the special trading session to mark the beginning of Hindu calendar Samvat 2083 on a bullish note, the 30-share BSE Sensex failed to sustain the rally. The barometer dipped 28.62 points, or 0.04 per cent, to settle at 80,999.40, with 16 of its constituents ending higher and 14 lower. During the special session, it hit a high of 81,442.11, surging 414.09 points, or 0.51 per cent.



The 50-share NSE Nifty declined 43.95 points, or 0.18 per cent, to end at 24,986.40 after a positive beginning.



In the 30 Sensex firms, Mahindra & Mahindra, InterGlobe Aviation, Trent, Infosys, Bharti Airtel and Axis Bank were among the biggest laggards.



Sun Pharma, Tata Steel, Maruti and Power Grid were among the gainers.



Muhurat trading is a symbolic market session held on Diwali, which also marks the beginning of the new Hindu calendar year. It is believed that trading during the 'Muhurat' or auspicious hour brings prosperity and financial growth for the stakeholders.



Unlike regular trading days, when equity markets operate from 9:15 am to 3:30 pm, Muhurat trading runs for a shorter period.