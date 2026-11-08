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Security tightened across Delhi for Diwali

Sun, 08 November 2026
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11:04
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Security has been tightened across the national capital on Diwali, with the Delhi police deploying personnel at sensitive locations, crowded markets and other prominent public places to ensure law and order, a senior police officer said.

The officer said adequate police personnel have been deployed across 15 districts, with special attention being given to markets, shopping complexes, religious places, metro stations, bus terminals and other crowded areas.

Police teams have already been directed to maintain heightened vigil and conduct patrolling, while additional personnel are also being deployed at vulnerable and sensitive locations.

Security arrangements are also being reviewed at the district level to ensure a prompt response to any law and order situation, the officer said.

"Security arrangements have been strengthened across the national capital in view of Diwali. All district police units have been asked to remain on high alert and maintain strict vigil, particularly in crowded areas and sensitive locations," the officer said.

The officer added that market associations and local stakeholders have been asked to coordinate with the police and immediately report any suspicious activity or unattended objects.

Police personnel in plain clothes are also keeping a watch in crowded areas, while pickets and vehicle-checking drives have been intensified at strategic locations to prevent criminal activities and maintain security.

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