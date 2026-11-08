Samvat 2082: Record DII buying offset record FPI outflows

11:39

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

The special Muhurat trading session will be held today on the occasion of Diwali Lakshmi Pujan, from 2:20 pm to 3:30 pm.

This will mark the beginning of Samvat 2083.

In Samvat 2082, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) recorded their highest-ever net selling in the Indian equity market, withdrawing Rs 4.55 trillion.

Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) cushioned the impact with record net purchases of Rs 8.55 trillion.

The year witnessed heightened global turmoil, a shift in global portfolios towards artificial intelligence (AI)-focused firms, and a surge in crude oil prices due to the conflict in the Middle East.

Sustained domestic capital inflows absorbed foreign selling and supported the market amid persistent global uncertainties.

FPI selling in Samvat 2082 was higher than the Rs 3.15 trillion recorded in Samvat 2081 and the previous peak of Rs 3.63 trillion in Samvat 2078.

- REDIFF NEWS



