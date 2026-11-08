Portion of false ceiling collapses outside Mumbai airport

18:32

A visitor sustained injuries after a small portion of a false ceiling collapsed outside Terminal 2 of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai on Sunday, an official said.



The airport's emergency medical team rushed to the spot immediately after the incident outside the terminal building and provided first aid to the injured individual, he said.



Airport authorities have launched an inquiry to ascertain the exact cause of the collapse and are inspecting the structural stability of the surrounding false ceiling area, the official added.