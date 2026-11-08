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Newborn among 3 family members killed following roof collapse in UP

Sun, 08 November 2026
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Three members of a family, including a 15-day-old infant, were killed on Sunday allegedly after the roof of their house collapsed in the Panki Padao area of Kanpur, police said.

The incident occurred around 8.30 am when the family was asleep. The roof suddenly caved in, trapping the occupants under the debris, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) SM Qasim Abidi said.

Hearing cries for help, neighbours rushed to the spot and alerted the police, who called in the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), he added.

The trapped family members were pulled out during a rescue operation involving police personnel and local residents.

They were taken to Kalyanpur Community Health Centre, where doctors declared Vinodini Shukla, 68, Anshika Shukla, 28, and 15-day-old Aarav Shukla dead, the DCP said.

Harsh Shukla, 32, who was also rescued, is undergoing treatment in critical condition, an official said.

The police are investigating the cause of the collapse.

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