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Muhurat trading: Markets break 8-year winning streak

Sun, 08 November 2026
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Brokers, along with their families, participate in ceremonial stock purchases during the special Muhurat Trading session on the occasion of Diwali at the Bombay Stock Exchange, in Mumbai Photograph: ANI Photo
Brokers, along with their families, participate in ceremonial stock purchases during the special Muhurat Trading session on the occasion of Diwali at the Bombay Stock Exchange, in Mumbai Photograph: ANI Photo
The special Muhurat trading session for the market was held today, November 8.

Today, the Sensex closed at 80,999.40, down 28.62 points (0.04 per cent), while the Nifty 50 ended at 24,986.40, down 43.95 points (0.18 per cent).

The Sensex and Nifty 50 gained in eight of the 11 Muhurat sessions between 2016 and 2026. The two indices declined on only three occasions during this period.

As trading volumes tend to remain thin during these sessions, the gains have generally been measured rather than sharp.

The Sensex's average return across the 10 sessions (excluding today) stood at around 0.34 per cent, while the Nifty 50 averaged 0.31 per cent.

Both indices recorded their strongest Muhurat-day gains in 2022, rising 0.88 per cent each on October 24.

The weakest session was in 2017, when the Sensex fell 0.60 per cent and the Nifty declined 0.63 per cent.

After two consecutive negative returns in 2016 and 2017, both indices returned to positive territory in 2018 and continued to post gains in every Muhurat session through 2025. However, today's session broke that eight-year winning streak.

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