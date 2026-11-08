MP: Tiger found dead in Balaghat, electrocution suspected; two detained

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Two local residents have been detained and are being questioned in connection with the incident, he added.



A team of veterinarians conducted a post-mortem in the presence of senior forest officials, the Conservator of Forests, Balaghat circle, a representative of the National Tiger Conservation Authority and the tehsildar.

The carcass of an adult tiger was found in a forest in Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat district on Saturday, with preliminary findings suggesting that it may have died of electrocution, a forest official said.The big cat was found dead near Gurar Nala in compartment number 1582 of Khurmundi Beat in the East Baihar Range, around 75 km from the district headquarters, divisional forest officer Resham Singh Dhurve said."During routine patrolling today, a beat guard spotted the tiger's carcass. Senior officials and a dog squad reached the spot after being informed. All body parts of the dead tiger were found intact," he said.Dhurve said the circumstances at the spot prima facie suggested electrocution as the cause of death.