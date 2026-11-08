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Modi greets nation on Diwali, to continue tradition of celebrating festival with jawans

Sun, 08 November 2026
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended Diwali greetings to people across the country, wishing them happiness and prosperity.

In a post on X, he wrote, "Diwali wishes to everyone! Boundless Diwali wishes to my family members across the country." 

On Saturday, in a post on X, the Prime Minister extended Diwali greetings to the people of the country, wishing them happiness, peace and prosperity, and said he would continue his tradition of celebrating the festival with jawans.

He wrote, "Have a great Diwali!"

Sharing a video message, the Prime Minister said the entire country was illuminated with lights on the occasion of Diwali and described the festival as a symbol of the country's resolve against darkness.

"Hello! The holy festival of Diwali, the whole country is lit up with lights. This festival of light is an introduction to our resolve against darkness. Wishing you all a very Happy Diwali. May this festival of yours, your future time be filled with happiness, peace and prosperity," he said.

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