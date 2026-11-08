Massive fire breaks out at garment factory in Delhi

18:39

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A massive fire broke out at a building housing a garment factory in Nangli Sakrawati near Najafgarh Road in Delhi on Sunday evening, fire officials said.



The fire was reported at around 4.22 pm, following which 25 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames.



According to preliminary information, the fire spread from the ground floor to the fourth floor of the building.



Cooling operations are currently underway, while the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.