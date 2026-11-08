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Idris Elba to direct, star in action-comedy 'In Laws'

Sun, 08 November 2026
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Pic: Chelsea Lauren/Getty Images for PSFF/Rediff archives
Pic: Chelsea Lauren/Getty Images for PSFF/Rediff archives
Hollywood star Idris Elba is set to feature in and direct the action-comedy film In Laws, in which he will essay the role of Carson Hughes, a blacklisted secret agent who gets a shot at redemption.

The actor, who has been in projects such as The Wire, Luther, and American Gangster, among others, started directing in 2018 with his film Yardie

The upcoming film serves as his fourth directorial after Yardie, Above the Below and This Is How It Goes, which is currently in development stage, according to the entertainment news outlet Deadline.

The film is produced by the actor alongside Jeffrey Greenstein of A Higher Standard and Mark Fasano of Nickel City Pictures.

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