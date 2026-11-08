Idris Elba to direct, star in action-comedy 'In Laws'

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Pic: Chelsea Lauren/Getty Images for PSFF/Rediff archives





The upcoming film serves as his fourth directorial after Yardie, Above the Below and This Is How It Goes, which is currently in development stage, according to the entertainment news outlet Deadline.



The film is produced by the actor alongside Jeffrey Greenstein of A Higher Standard and Mark Fasano of Nickel City Pictures.



Hollywood star Idris Elba is set to feature in and direct the action-comedy film, in which he will essay the role of Carson Hughes, a blacklisted secret agent who gets a shot at redemption.The actor, who has been in projects such as, and, among others, started directing in 2018 with his film