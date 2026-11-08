Hyderabad: Principal, lecturer held after student ends life over refusal to return phone

10:34

A college principal and a lecturer were arrested here after they were booked for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 20-year-old hotel management student, the police said on Saturday.



The second-year student died by hanging in his rented room on Friday, after the principal and the lecturer of his college allegedly refused to return his phone, which was taken by them after he allegedly created a morphed image of the lecturer.



"The lecturer had taken the deceased student's phone following an allegation that he had created a morphed AI image of the lecturer. The lecturer then handed over the student's phone to the principal," a police official said.



Despite the student apologising over the matter, his phone was not returned for the past week, following which he felt "insulted and upset" and took the extreme step, the official said, based on a complaint.