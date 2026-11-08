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Hrithik joins Hollywood elite at LACMA Art + Film Gala

Sun, 08 November 2026
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18:30
Pic: Panna Bandekar
Pic: Panna Bandekar
Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan made a stylish appearance at the LACMA (Los Angeles County Museum of Art) Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles, joining an illustrious gathering of Hollywood actors, filmmakers, artists and global cultural icons at the 15th edition of the event.

Hrithik looked stunning in a custom tuxedo by Italian luxury fashion brand Brunello Cucinelli, known for its philosophy of quiet luxury and humanistic capitalism, as per the press release.

The annual invite-only charity event honoured filmmaker Denis Villeneuve, best known for directing Dune, and artist Vija Celmins for their contributions to filmmaking and the arts.

The gala brings together prominent personalities from the worlds of cinema, art, fashion, business and philanthropy, with its guest list featuring Hollywood stars, international artists and influential entrepreneurs.

Hrithik's presence marked a notable moment for Indian representation at the prestigious cultural gathering, as he became the first mainstream Indian actor to attend the event.

Held on the evening of November 7, the annual gala, backed by luxury fashion house Gucci, celebrates the intersection of art, film and culture. The event was co-chaired by Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio and entrepreneur and cultural tastemaker Eva Chow, as per the press release.

The actor was hosted at the gala by Kavita Gupta, an Indian-origin producer, venture capitalist and member of the International Emmy Board, who has been championing Indian talent on the international stage.

The star-studded evening also saw the presence of several prominent Hollywood personalities, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hanks, Timothee Chalamet, Nicole Kidman, Andrew Garfield, Anya Taylor-Joy, Rufus Sewell, Ashley Park, Jessica Williams and Monica Barbaro.

The LACMA Art + Film Gala is an annual celebration that brings together influential voices from the worlds of art and cinema, recognising individuals whose work has made a significant contribution to the creative landscape.

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