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FSSAI seizes 3,280 tonne food items, cancels 52 licences in nationwide drive

Sun, 08 November 2026
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Food Safety and Standards Authority of India has seized 3,280 tonnes of 'banned and non-compliant' food products worth Rs 82 crore during its nationwide inspection drive, which began on September 1 to check adulteration during the festive season.

Acting against food safety violations, the FSSAI cancelled 52 licences, suspended 1,133 licences, and sealed 314 establishments.

In a social media post on Saturday, the FSSAI said that it has stepped up vigilance in view of festivals.

The regulator said it inspected 56,431 food establishments during its nationwide enforcement drive between September 1 and November 5, and seized non-compliant food products, including paneer, ghee, milk and sweets.

A total of 3,279.57 tonnes of 'banned and non-compliant' food products worth Rs 81.80 crore were seized, it said.

Additionally, the regulator issued 10,047 improvement notices to food business operators.

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