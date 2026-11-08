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Earthquake with a magnitude of 5.7 strikes Japan, no tsunami risk

Sun, 08 November 2026
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A strong earthquake struck central Japan early on Sunday, registering a maximum seismic intensity of "upper 5" on the Japanese seismic scale in Aichi Prefecture, Prime Minister of Japan Sanae Takaichi said, confirming that there is no danger of a tsunami.

The tremor occurred at approximately 1:04 a.m. (local time) with its epicentre located in western Shizuoka Prefecture.

Taking to social media platform X, Takaichi stated that strong tremors were felt in Chita City, located in neighbouring Aichi Prefecture.

"At around 1:04 a.m. today, an earthquake struck with its epicentre in western Shizuoka Prefecture, and strong shaking with a maximum intensity of upper 5 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale was recorded in Chita City, Aichi Prefecture," Takaichi wrote.

"There is no risk of a tsunami," she confirmed.

Following the tremor, the Japanese government swiftly mobilised emergency protocols, establishing a dedicated liaison desk at the Prime Minister's Office Crisis Management Centre to monitor the situation.

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