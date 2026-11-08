Delhi cops to monitor cracker norms compliance

12:43

Delhi Police has stepped up vigil across the national capital to ensure compliance with restrictions on firecracker bursting on Diwali, while the fire department has activated an extensive emergency response plan to deal with possible fire incidents.



All district police units, specialised cells and field formations have been directed to maintain strict surveillance, particularly in crowded markets, residential colonies and other vulnerable areas, a senior police officer said.



"All units and police teams of the districts will keep strict vigil to ensure that people adhere to the prescribed timings for bursting green firecrackers. Special attention will be given to crowded areas and those found violating the directions will face action," the officer said.



Only certified green firecrackers are permitted to be burst on Diwali, between 6 am and 7 am and 8 pm and 10 pm, in accordance with the Supreme Court's directions.



Delhi Fire Services has put in place a special deployment plan to ensure that emergency teams can reach fire incidents without delay, particularly in congested neighbourhoods where the movement of conventional fire engines is often difficult.



The department has already checked vehicles at all its 71 fire stations, with 50 Quick Response Vehicles (QRVs) and 20 Motorcycle First Responder (MCFR) units being deployed at multiple locations, an official said.



As part of the arrangements, 23 locations have been identified as particularly vulnerable to fire incidents. QRVs have already been stationed at eight of these points, while water tenders will be positioned at the remaining 15 locations.



The identified areas include Bar Tooti Chowk in Sadar Bazar, Tilak Nagar, Lajpat Nagar Central Market, Lal Kuan Chowk, Lahori Gate, Nangloi, South Extension Market, Ghitorni Metro Station, Rani Bagh Market, Gandhi Nagar Market, Azad Market Chowk, Chhattarpur and Paper Market in Ghazipur.



The department is also relying on motorcycle-mounted first responders equipped with backpack-based mist fire-suppression systems. The units are designed to reach narrow lanes and congested market stretches where larger fire tenders may face access constraints.



These teams will operate in busy localities such as Gandhi Nagar Market, Laxmi Nagar, Paharganj, Mori Gate, Chawri Bazar, Lajpat Nagar, Rajouri Garden, Burari, Nangloi, Moti Nagar, Bhajanpura and Alipur, among other areas.



The 50 QRVs will also be stationed at strategic points across the city, including Peeragarhi Chowk, Dhaula Kuan, Mahipalpur Red Light, Khanpur T-Point, Burari Chowk, Azadpur Metro Station, Wazirabad Flyover, Sarai Kale Khan Flyover, ITO, Anand Vihar ISBT and Red Fort.



The deployment is aimed at reducing response time by keeping emergency vehicles closer to areas witnessing heavy footfall and heightened fire risk.



The fire control room, automobile division and workshops have also been placed on heightened alert to ensure that emergency calls are handled promptly and vehicles and equipment remain operational.



Routine leave for firefighters has been restricted during the deployment period to ensure adequate manpower at fire stations and field units.