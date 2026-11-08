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LIVE! Cong donations see sharpest decline in a decade
LIVE! Cong donations see sharpest decline in a decade

'Deport all dot heads': US activist disrupts Diwali events
'Deport all dot heads': US activist disrupts Diwali events

Far Right American activists Jake Lang on Saturday (local time) attempted to stall a Diwali Celebration in Seattle before he was physically checked by some of the people. Lang and other protestors were carrying signboards that said...

Bishnoi gang member wanted in Haryana held by ICE in US
Bishnoi gang member wanted in Haryana held by ICE in US

Lawrence Bishnoi gang member Harichand Jat alias Hari Boxer has been detained in the US by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). He faces multiple cases in Haryana, including murder, and is accused of operating criminal activities...

Cong donations drop by 75%, sharpest decline in a decade
Cong donations drop by 75%, sharpest decline in a decade

An analysis of Election Commission filings reveals that the Congress party's receipts from donations above Rs 20,000 plummeted by nearly 75 per cent to Rs 130.69 crore in 2025-26. This marks the steepest annual fall in such contributions...

Six killed, dozen hurt in shooting in Poland's Krakow
Six killed, dozen hurt in shooting in Poland's Krakow

Six people, including two police officers were killed and more than a dozen injured after a gunman opened fire in historic centre of Kraków, on Saturday (local time), Euro News reported.