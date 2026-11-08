Far Right American activists Jake Lang on Saturday (local time) attempted to stall a Diwali Celebration in Seattle before he was physically checked by some of the people. Lang and other protestors were carrying signboards that said...
Lawrence Bishnoi gang member Harichand Jat alias Hari Boxer has been detained in the US by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). He faces multiple cases in Haryana, including murder, and is accused of operating criminal activities...
An analysis of Election Commission filings reveals that the Congress party's receipts from donations above Rs 20,000 plummeted by nearly 75 per cent to Rs 130.69 crore in 2025-26. This marks the steepest annual fall in such contributions...
Six people, including two police officers were killed and more than a dozen injured after a gunman opened fire in historic centre of Kraków, on Saturday (local time), Euro News reported.