Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Banner seeking info on 4 terrorists comes up in Srinagar

Sun, 08 November 2026
Share:
18:10
Representational image. Pic: Umar Ganie for Rediff
Representational image. Pic: Umar Ganie for Rediff
A banner seeking information about the whereabouts of four terrorists wanted by security forces surfaced on Sunday in Srinagar's Lal Chowk area.

A flex banner was found hanging early in the morning on the wall of Pratap Park in Srinagar, seeking information about the four terrorists, including Mohammad Lateef Bhat, involved in the killing of a cop in Anantnag in July this year. 

The others include Bilal Ahmad Mir, Mohammad Umar Mir and Abid Qayoom Lone, all from Baramulla district.

While Bhat, a resident of Kulgam district in south Kashmir, is active in the Kashmir Valley, the other three terrorists are currently believed to be operating from Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), officials said in Srinagar.

"Anyone who can provide credible information regarding the movement/presence of these terrorists, the identity of the informant will be kept strictly confidential and a handsome reward will be given for reliable information," the banner reads. 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Saudi confirms attempted strike on Aramco facility
LIVE! Saudi confirms attempted strike on Aramco facility

Muhurat Trading: Sensex, Nifty Snap 7-Day Rally, End Lower
Muhurat Trading: Sensex, Nifty Snap 7-Day Rally, End Lower

Indian benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended marginally lower in the special Diwali Muhurat trading session, snapping a seven-day rally amid profit-taking by investors. Despite a positive start, the Sensex dipped 28.62 points to...

Gadi Eisenkot to get mandate to form Israel govt today
Gadi Eisenkot to get mandate to form Israel govt today

Israeli President Isaac Herzog is set to formally hand the mandate of forming the next government to Yashar Party leader Gadi Eisenkot. This development comes as the Change Bloc aims to keep incumbent Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu...

Diwali at CRPF camp: Modi warns against 'Dimagi Naxals'
Diwali at CRPF camp: Modi warns against 'Dimagi Naxals'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has warned that while armed Maoists have been largely eliminated, 'dimagi Naxals' (ideological supporters) continue to instigate people against the Constitution and democracy, having infiltrated various...

U19 Asia Cup: Zahoor hits ton as Pakistan beat India
U19 Asia Cup: Zahoor hits ton as Pakistan beat India

In the Under-19 Asia Cup clash against Pakistan, Aaryavir Sehwag and Anvay Dravid, sons of cricketing legends, had disappointing performances, falling cheaply. However, Arjun Rajput's magnificent century rescued the Indian innings from...