Banner seeking info on 4 terrorists comes up in Srinagar

18:10

Representational image. Pic: Umar Ganie for Rediff

A banner seeking information about the whereabouts of four terrorists wanted by security forces surfaced on Sunday in Srinagar's Lal Chowk area.



A flex banner was found hanging early in the morning on the wall of Pratap Park in Srinagar, seeking information about the four terrorists, including Mohammad Lateef Bhat, involved in the killing of a cop in Anantnag in July this year.



The others include Bilal Ahmad Mir, Mohammad Umar Mir and Abid Qayoom Lone, all from Baramulla district.



While Bhat, a resident of Kulgam district in south Kashmir, is active in the Kashmir Valley, the other three terrorists are currently believed to be operating from Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), officials said in Srinagar.



"Anyone who can provide credible information regarding the movement/presence of these terrorists, the identity of the informant will be kept strictly confidential and a handsome reward will be given for reliable information," the banner reads.