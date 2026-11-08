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American activist disrupts Diwali celebrations, targets Hindus

Sun, 08 November 2026
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Far right American activist Jake Lang disrupts Diwali celebrations in Seattle, US/Image courtesy @JakeLang/X/ANI Photo
Far right American activist Jake Lang disrupts Diwali celebrations in Seattle, US/Image courtesy @JakeLang/X/ANI Photo
Far Right American activists Jake Lang on Saturday (local time) attempted to stall a Diwali Celebration in Seattle before he was physically checked by some of the people. 

Lang and other protestors were carrying signboards that said "Deport All Dot Heads".

Posting pictures of the attempted disruption Lang indulged in an abusive rant on X targeting Hindus claiming that they were responsible for flipping Texas blue for the Democrats.

In his post on X, Lang said, "We were just ASSAULTED by dozens of ANTIFA & HINDUS @ the Seattle Diwali Festival!!!! I guess they didn't like our "Deport All Dot Heads" sign!!! Hindus flipped Texas blue. '#$%' them."

Lang who runs his organisation called White Replacement was a participant in the January 6 2021 US Capitol attack for which he has served four years in jail. Lang was pardoned by US President Donald Trump on the first day of his second presidency in 2025.

The attempted disruption by Lang came just after the US President marked Diwali celebrations at the White House with Indian tech entrepreneur Vishal Gondal, Chef Vikas Mehta and others at the Oval Office. During the festivities Trump participated in a ceremonial diya-lighting and was gifted a copy of the Hanuman Chalisa.

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