Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Agitation against CEC will go on till he is removed: Venugopal

Sun, 08 November 2026
Share:
13:30
Photo: Amit/ANI Photo
Photo: Amit/ANI Photo
All India Congress Committee general secretary K C Venugopal on Sunday said the Congress-led agitation against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar would continue until he was removed from the post and the country's electoral system was made impartial and transparent.

Speaking to reporters in Alappuzha, Venugopal said protests were continuing across states and districts, with only a brief pause expected during the Diwali festival.

He described the November 1 rally organised by the Congress in New Delhi as one of the strongest protests witnessed in the country, saying the party was fighting against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

"We will withdraw from this agitation only after Gyanesh Kumar is removed from the post and steps are taken to make India's electoral system and processes flawless, impartial and fair. This is not a struggle that we will abandon midway," he said.

Venugopal alleged that the deletion of names from electoral rolls would deprive poor people of their voting rights and access to various government benefits, which, he claimed, were increasingly being linked to voter identity cards.

He said the Congress would launch a nationwide 'Vote Bachao, Desh Bachao' (Save the Vote, Save the Nation) campaign at the panchayat level over the next one-and-a-half months.

As part of the campaign, the party would appoint a 'Vote Rakshak' (guardian) in every polling booth to scrutinise electoral rolls, identify people whose names had been deleted and visit their homes to help them get their names restored, he said.

Congress units were organising programmes across states and districts, while plans were also being drawn up for joint programmes with other political parties, he said.

Venugopal said the issue would be strongly raised during the upcoming Parliament session, adding that the Opposition would take up recent controversies and issues affecting the public.

Referring to the previous Parliament session, he claimed that Amit Shah could not enter the House for nearly two weeks because of the Opposition's protests.

Asked about the functioning of the Keralam government, Venugopal said the state had a capable administration and would address the issues raised against it.

He said isolated incidents and administrative shortcomings were inevitable, but the government would take appropriate action wherever necessary.

He defended the government's handling of allegations linking Excise Minister M Liju to bar owners, saying public representatives were familiar with people, including businesspersons, in their constituencies.

Venugopal said the former Excise Commissioner, Seeram Sambasiva Rao, should have raised allegations of corruption in the department while he was still in office.

However, the government had agreed to examine the complaint and take necessary action, he added.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Cong donations see sharpest decline in a decade
LIVE! Cong donations see sharpest decline in a decade

'Deport all dot heads': US activist disrupts Diwali events
'Deport all dot heads': US activist disrupts Diwali events

Far Right American activists Jake Lang on Saturday (local time) attempted to stall a Diwali Celebration in Seattle before he was physically checked by some of the people. Lang and other protestors were carrying signboards that said...

Bishnoi gang member wanted in Haryana held by ICE in US
Bishnoi gang member wanted in Haryana held by ICE in US

Lawrence Bishnoi gang member Harichand Jat alias Hari Boxer has been detained in the US by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). He faces multiple cases in Haryana, including murder, and is accused of operating criminal activities...

Cong donations drop by 75%, sharpest decline in a decade
Cong donations drop by 75%, sharpest decline in a decade

An analysis of Election Commission filings reveals that the Congress party's receipts from donations above Rs 20,000 plummeted by nearly 75 per cent to Rs 130.69 crore in 2025-26. This marks the steepest annual fall in such contributions...

Six killed, dozen hurt in shooting in Poland's Krakow
Six killed, dozen hurt in shooting in Poland's Krakow

Six people, including two police officers were killed and more than a dozen injured after a gunman opened fire in historic centre of Kraków, on Saturday (local time), Euro News reported.