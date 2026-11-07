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'Vance distancing himself from Trump ahead of 2028 Prez race'

Sat, 07 November 2026
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United States Vice President JD Vance is trying to distance himself from President Donald Trump by blaming the Republicans' midterm losses on the Iran war as he prepares for a potential 2028 presidential bid, former US national security adviser John Bolton has said.

In an interview with PTI Videos, Bolton described Vance's remarks as "very wrong" and a "big political mistake", saying the Republicans overlooked broader voter dissatisfaction with the economy, rising prices and Trump's tariff policies.

"There's no doubt that part of the underlying reason for the Vance statement was that this is the beginning of his 2028 nomination campaign. And he's trying something very politically risky here," he said.

Bolton argued that the Iran war was only one factor behind voter discontent, pointing out that Trump's tariffs had contributed to persistently high prices.

He said Trump had promised during the 2024 presidential campaign to address economic concerns better than the Biden administration, but had failed to deliver after taking office.

"The voters took him at his word. They said we have more faith that Trump can handle these issues than Biden and Harris. So he gets elected, he comes in, and he doesn't do it. And if anything, he's causing more problems," the former US NSA said.

Bolton also emphasised how the Iran war pushed up international oil and gas prices and increased energy costs for American consumers. "What they opposed was the higher price of gasoline. And Trump didn't even attempt to address that," he added.

He described the Democrats' strong midterm performance as a "stinging repudiation" of Trump, saying voters across party lines were tired of his leadership, though the results did not necessarily amount to an endorsement of the blue team.

He also said Trump was unlikely to fundamentally change his leadership style during the remaining two years of his term, despite the electoral setback.

"Trump's whole operating style for 10 years is: I don't work with anybody. I represent the people, and I'm going to do what I want to do," Bolton stated.

He further warned that a Democratic-controlled Congress could launch investigations into the Trump administration, including allegations of corruption, self-dealing and self-enrichment.

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