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TN CM Vijay orders implementation of 'Vetri Laptop Scheme' for college students;

Sat, 07 November 2026
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Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay has ordered the implementation of the 'Vetri Laptop Scheme' for college students, and Rs 2,000 crore is the allocation for the initiative, the state government said on Saturday.

A high-level committee will be formed under the chief minister's leadership for implementing the free laptop scheme, announced in the 2026-27 budget, for college students.

First and second-year UG, diploma students studying in government and state-aided colleges in a string of courses, including medicine, agriculture, and law, will benefit from the free laptop scheme, the government said in an official release.

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