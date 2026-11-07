They will consult us: Fadnavis on NCP merger talks

17:51

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said the NCP and NCP (SP) were independent parties and would take their own decisions on reports of a possible merger, asserting that the BJP-led NDA would be consulted if any such move was being considered.



Speaking to reporters in Nagpur, Fadnavis was asked about NCP leader Sunil Tatkare's recent statement and reports of discussions between the two factions on coming together.



The CM said the two were separate political parties and would take their own decisions. While Sharad Pawar leads the NCP (SP), Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar heads the NCP, an NDA ally and a partner in the ruling Mahayuti coalition in the state.



Fadnavis said it would not be appropriate for him to comment on behalf of the two parties, adding that the two sides would decide their own course of action.



"What I am certain about is that if they decide to take such a step, or if discussions are underway, they will consult us as well. We are the major partner in the Mahayuti alliance and in the NDA.



"As of today, neither side has consulted us or informed us that such discussions are taking place. If they are, they will inform us, and once they do, we will respond," he said.



Amid a viral video of senior NCP leader Praful Patel visiting Sharad Pawar at a Mumbai hospital and discussing a possible meeting after November 10, his party colleague Sunil Tatkare had said the merger of the two factions would have happened in February this year if Ajit Pawar, who headed the party then, were alive.



The two developments have once again sparked speculation about the merger of the two factions of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).