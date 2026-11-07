Stephen Miller's Appointment Indicates Trump's Plan Of Action

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IMAGE: Then White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller with US President Donald Trump at an event to sign executive orders related to birthright citizenship, August 6, 2026. Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters





'His sensibilities aren't the type that can have a reasonable discussion with Democrats on issues and he's such a lightning rod for most Democrats, particularly this progressive wing, that I find it difficult to believe that he's going to be able to have kind of conversations to forge bipartisan agreement on any number of things.'



'This doesn't make it seem like the White House is interested in working on getting a lot of bills that the president will be interested in signing to his desk,' another Republican lobbyist told Politico.



If you want to know Stephen Miller better, you should read this column by his uncle Dr David S Glosser, his mother Miriam Miller's brother, in Politico: https://www.politico.com/magazine/story/2018/08/13/stephen-miller-is-an-immigration-hypocrite-i-know-because-im-his-uncle-219351/





-- REDIFF NEWS

's appointment as White House chief of staff is being viewed as indication thatintends to dig his heels in after this week's election debacle rather than engage with the incoming Democrats in the US Congress and get work done.The chief of staff's job is the second most important in the White House and Miller will be the person who deals with the two Houses of the US Congress, other cabinet officials and direct government policy.Miller, a policy hardliner, has led the Trump administration's harsh immigration policies calling the shots on measures like the ICE's brutal campaign against illegal immigrants and the move to curb H1B visas.Miller has also been caustic about India on occasion, especially New Delhi's decision to buy Russian oil.'The mission now is more clear than ever: Fight with all of our soul to support our President,' Miller tweeted after his appointment.Reacting to Miler's appointment,-- who will likely be elected the first black Speaker in US history in January, called the incoming chief of staff 'a dangerous xenophobe and reckless extremist'.Miller, 41, 'helped develop several of the first Trump term's high-profile immigration policies, including the family-separation border policy and the 2017 travel ban targeting several predominantly Muslim countries',pointed out.'Your chief of staff becomes the president's voice and face in negotiating with Democrats, and I don't think he has proven any ability to do that,' one Republican lobbyist told