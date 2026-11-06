Six girls rescued from forced prostitution in Rajasthan; five arrested

00:47

Six girls were rescued from forced prostitution after police busted a human trafficking racket in Rajasthan's Bhawanimandi police station area, officials said on Friday, adding that five people, including three women, have been arrested.



According to the police, forensic reports on four of the rescued revealed mixed male DNA and forensic experts recovered incriminating materials, including hundreds of condoms, from the scene.



The operation was initiated after Jhalawar Superintendent of Police Amit Bhudaniya received a confidential complaint alleging that families residing in specific Bacchada community settlements within Bhaanwmandi were forcibly pushing their own minor daughters into prostitution, trading them to outsiders for monetary gain.



Acting on the sensitivity of the inputs, a special investigation team was formed under the direction of additional superintendent of police Ayush Kshrotriya, which utilised spy cameras and decoy operations to gather digital evidence.



The surveillance and digital evidence confirmed that minors were being subjected to immoral trafficking, prompting the deployment of over 100 police personnel, including female officers in civil dress, who executed simultaneous raids across identified spots on Tuesday.



Speaking to media persons on Friday, the SP said the police successfully rescued six girls aged between 12 and 17 during the targeted raids and registered a suo motu case under various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences(POCSO) Act, the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, and the IT Act.