Sharad Pawar discharged from hospital

12:28

NCP-SP chief Sharad Pawar was on Saturday discharged from a Mumbai hospital after undergoing treatment for chest and respiratory infection.



Pawar (85) later proceeded to his residence near the Breach Candy Hospital, where he was under treatment for the last three days.



Congress leaders Sushilkumar Shinde, Balasaheb Thorat and NCP leader Dilip Walse-Patil visited the hospital Friday night to meet the former Union minister.



Industrialist Gautam Adani and NCP leader Praful Patel had also visited the hospital.



Pawar was initially admitted to Pune's Ruby Hall Clinic on November 2 and discharged on November 4. The same day, he was admitted to the Mumbai hospital.