Ozone Layer Healing...

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IMAGE: This data visualisation shows the area and shape of the ozone hole on September 18, 2026, the day of its annual maximum extent. Photograph: Kind courtesy NASA Earth Observatory/Lauren Dauphin





Scientists define the ozone hole as the area in which ozone concentrations drop below the historical threshold of 220 Dobson units.



'The annual ozone hole has been forming later in the season in recent years, which tells us the ozone layer is healing,' said Dr Paul Newman, a senior scientist at the University of Maryland and leader of NASA's ozone research team at the agency's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland.





'But an unusually powerful polar vortex has extended ozone depletion in the Antarctic this season, allowing the hole to grow to proportions we haven't seen in a decade.'



The ozone hole reached its greatest one-day extent for the year on September 18 at 10.5 million square miles (27.1 million square kilometres), that is three times the size of the USA!

Earth's protective ozone layer remains on track for long-term recovery, despite atmospheric conditions that contributed to a larger Antarctic ozone hole in 2026, NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reported.The ozone hole ranked seventh largest by area in 48 years of monitoring, but was not as deep as other large holes on record, NASA added.From September 7 to October 13, the average extent of the hole covered about 9.6 million square miles (25 million square kilometres), NASA explained. That is twice the area of the United States of America.'Scientists continually track the amount of ozone in the stratosphere because it acts as the Earth's sunscreen that helps shield life from harmful solar radiation. This is distinct from ground level ozone, which is an air pollutant commonly resulting from human activities.'