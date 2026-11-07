Mridangam player Sridhar Parthasarathy dies during Diwali concert in Pune

16:14

Renowned mridangam player Sridhar Parthasarathy (54) died of cardiac arrest while performing at a Diwali concert in Pune on Friday morning.



The highly esteemed Carnatic percussionist was performing for nearly an hour at the 'Diwali Pahat' (Diwali morning) programme when he suddenly collapsed on stage at around 7 am on November 6.



Several doctors present in the audience tried to help him. He was rushed to Manipal Hospital in a cardiac ambulance where doctors administered him cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), said senior inspector Chandrashekhar Sawant of Baner Police Station.



However, he could not be revived and was declared dead at the hospital, Sawant said.



Composer and singer Shankar Mahadevan expressed grief over Parthasarathy's death, remembering him as one of the finest percussionists and an exceptional musician.



In an emotional post on social media, Mahadevan recalled that Parthasarathy was part of his first Carnatic classical concert nearly 40 years ago.



"I just cannot digest this. A huge loss for me and the music fraternity," Mahadevan said, describing Parthasarathy as a dear friend with whom he had shared countless hours of music, humour and laughter.



Mahadevan said he was particularly devastated by the circumstances of his friend's passing.



"Can you imagine? What a way to exit this planet!" he said.