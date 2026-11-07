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Mammootty returns to Tamil films after 7 years with 'OM'

Sat, 07 November 2026
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Superstar Mammootty is set to feature in OM: Chapter 1 - Udhiram - The Blood Wood, which serves as his return to Tamil cinema after seven years.

The film also stars Dhanush and Sai Pallavi and is directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, known for Amaran.

Mammootty praised his co-actors and said the film has several stories in it. "A hillside story about common people, Sai Pallavi's story, Dhanush sir's story, and more. I'm not going to say the story," he said in a statement.

"I thought I'd get some tips from the actors in the film. Sai Pallavi has flickering expressions, Dhanush's character is extraordinary, and it'll be one of his best performances," he added.

Mammootty has previously featured in Tamil films such as Mounam Sammadham, which served as his Tamil debut, Kandukondain Kandukondain and Peranbu, among others.

"After 7 years, I'm doing a Tamil film. My speech will be fun, but the film will be serious. It'll touch your skin," the actor said.

OM is produced by Shraddha Agrawal and Dhanush under RTake Studios and Wunderbar Films banners. 

The film is set to release on November 20 in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada languages. 

It also features Sreeleela and revolves around a gritty conflict centred around the illegal red sandalwood (blood wood) trade and a severe crisis involving rural laborers.

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