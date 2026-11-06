Kamal Haasan's next film is titled 'Sandiyar'

00:25

Veteran star Kamal Haasan on Friday announced that his next feature film has been titled 'Sandiyar', to be directed by SU Arun Kumar.



The film's title was unveiled by his production banner Raaj Kamal Films International (RKFI) ahead of Haasan's 73rd birthday on Saturday.



"SANDIYAR #KamalHaasan #SUArunkumar," read the post on the official Instagram handle of RKFI.



The makers also unveiled the film's first-look poster, which features Haasan standing outside a vehicle and leaning in through its open window, holding a handgun.



The film marks the first collaboration between Haasan and Kumar, who is known for films such as Chithha and Sethupathi.



Sandiyar will feature music by Anirudh Ravichander, while action choreography is being handled by the duo Anbariv.



The technical team includes Sunil KS as director of photography, CS Balachander as production designer and Amritha Ram as costume designer.



Produced by Haasan and R Mahendran, Sandiyar is presented under the banners of Raaj Kamal Films International and Turmeric Media.