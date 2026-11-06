Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead

Kamal Haasan's next film is titled 'Sandiyar'

Sat, 07 November 2026
Share:
00:25
image
Veteran star Kamal Haasan on Friday announced that his next feature film has been titled 'Sandiyar', to be directed by SU Arun Kumar. 

The film's title was unveiled by his production banner Raaj Kamal Films International (RKFI) ahead of Haasan's 73rd birthday on Saturday.

"SANDIYAR #KamalHaasan #SUArunkumar," read the post on the official Instagram handle of RKFI.

The makers also unveiled the film's first-look poster, which features Haasan standing outside a vehicle and leaning in through its open window, holding a handgun.

The film marks the first collaboration between Haasan and Kumar, who is known for films such as Chithha and Sethupathi.

Sandiyar will feature music by Anirudh Ravichander, while action choreography is being handled by the duo Anbariv.

The technical team includes Sunil KS as director of photography, CS Balachander as production designer and Amritha Ram as costume designer.

Produced by Haasan and R Mahendran, Sandiyar is presented under the banners of Raaj Kamal Films International and Turmeric Media.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! NCP-SP's Anil Deshmukh rules out merger of NCP factions
LIVE! NCP-SP's Anil Deshmukh rules out merger of NCP factions

Over 1,500 escape unhurt after fire on Karmabhoomi Express
Over 1,500 escape unhurt after fire on Karmabhoomi Express

A fire erupted in the Karmabhoomi Express near Sarai Banjara railway station in Patiala, Punjab, on Friday, affecting three coaches and partially damaging a fourth. Over 1,500 passengers had a narrow escape as the train was halted, and...

Jharkhand tribal activist ends life after Facebook live
Jharkhand tribal activist ends life after Facebook live

Tribal activist Nisha Kumari Bhagat allegedly died by suicide in Ranchi on Friday after going live on Facebook, accusing the state's Hemant Soren government and land brokers of harassment. Her death has led to demands for the Chief...

EC offers 2nd chance to voters left out of electoral rolls
EC offers 2nd chance to voters left out of electoral rolls

The Election Commission has provided a fresh opportunity for voters in seven states marked as Absent, Shifted, Dead, or Duplicate (ASDD) to be included in the final electoral rolls. This decision comes amidst allegations of...

Shami Brings Down Curtain on 13-Year Test Career
Shami Brings Down Curtain on 13-Year Test Career

Mohammed Shami retired from Test cricket after a 13-year career, finishing with 229 wickets in 64 matches, six five-wicket hauls and a legacy built on reverse swing.