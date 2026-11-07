Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Indian-American Priya Sundareshan elected Arizona Senate Prez

Sat, 07 November 2026
Share:
20:54
image
Indian-American Priya Sundareshan has been elected as the President of the Arizona Senate, as the Democratic Party seized control of the state legislature and the governor's mansion for the first time in 60 years.

Sundareshan, 42, a three-term member of the Arizona Senate, is the minority leader in the outgoing chamber.

"Wherever you live and whoever you voted for, we're here to work for you," Sundareshan said after being elected as the Arizona state Senate Democratic Leader.

She said the Democrats were poised to control the House, the Senate and the gubernatorial post in Arizona for the first time in 60 years.

"Voters have opened the door to historic change. Our responsibility is to make sure they feel that change in their daily lives. Let's get to work," she said.

"This is a rejection of the MAGA extremism that Republicans have been pushing here at home," Sundareshan said.

Born in Tucson, Arizona, to an Indian-American family, Sundareshan taught natural resources law at the University of Arizona and advocated for sustainable resource management with the Environmental Defence Fund.

As a voting rights advocate, she has led voter protection efforts and engagement on redistricting within the Arizona Democratic Party.

She earned a Bachelor of Science in chemical engineering from MIT in 2006, followed by a Juris Doctor and a Master's in natural resource economics from the University of Arizona in 2011.

Having studied engineering at MIT and law and natural resource economics at the University of Arizona, Sundareshan favours more science-based decision-making in politics.

TOP STORIES

Penguin was 'uneasy' with...: Sonia Gandhi on memoir row
Penguin was 'uneasy' with...: Sonia Gandhi on memoir row

Sonia Gandhi has broken her silence on the censorship controversy surrounding her memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love.

Mega IPL Swap: Hardik Heads to Punjab, Arshdeep Moves to Mumbai
Mega IPL Swap: Hardik Heads to Punjab, Arshdeep Moves to Mumbai

Star all-rounder Hardik Pandya is set to move to Punjab Kings in exchange for pacer Arshdeep Singh, with both Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings agreeing to the trade ahead of the IPL auction. The deal, which requires BCCI ratification,...

If Gyanesh Kumar goes...: Dipke predicts Modi govt's exit
If Gyanesh Kumar goes...: Dipke predicts Modi govt's exit

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke has boldly predicted the Modi government's defeat in the 2029 Lok Sabha elections, urging citizens to prepare for a change while demanding electoral reforms.

'Be Vigilant, Never Let Chinese Prevail'
'Be Vigilant, Never Let Chinese Prevail'

'Indians want peace and tranquility along the LAC and the Chinese must ensure that they stay confined to their area, and not transgress or even deviate by mistake -- due to fog or mist or any other reason.'

Amply proved that many elections have been stolen: Sonia
Amply proved that many elections have been stolen: Sonia

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, in an interview ahead of her book launch, alleges "great damage" has been done to India's fabric, democracy, and institutions over the last 12 years. She expresses optimism that people are now recognising...