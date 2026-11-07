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House attacked by 'BJP goons' at 2 am: Abhishek Banerjee

Sat, 07 November 2026
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All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday claimed that his residence was attacked by Bharatiya Janata Party operatives late Friday night.

The TMC leader, in a post on X, levelled serious allegations against opposition workers, the Kolkata Police, and higher judicial institutions.

According to Banerjee, 'BJP goons' attacked his house at 2 am last night.

'After I released the recce video this morning, my house was attacked just now, at 2 am by BJP goons, right under the watch of the Kolkata police,' he said.

Criticising the Calcutta High Court and the Supreme Court, he said, "Thank you, Calcutta High Court and the Supreme Court of India, for remaining mute spectators while all this unfolds. I will upload the videos shortly."

Earlier on Friday, Banerjee alleged that a few unidentified individuals have been conducting surveillance of his residence for the past two days. He added that the individuals claimed to be police officials when confronted.

"For the past two days, a few unidentified individuals have been conducting reconnaissance of my office and residence. The registration number of their motorcycle is mentioned below. When confronted, they claimed to be police personnel," he said.

He questioned why the Kolkata police are snooping around the residence of an elected MP. 

He asked, "Why is the State Police allegedly spying on and snooping around the office and residence of an elected Member of Parliament? Who authorised this surveillance and for what purpose?"

Demanding an immediate and comprehensive investigation into what he described as a 'suspected conspiracy', the senior TMC leader urged constitutional authorities to identify who ordered the operation and determine the motives behind the secret tracking.

'I am immediately drawing the attention of the Hon'ble Speaker of the Lok Sabha @ombirlakota, @kolkata_police, @HMOIndia @WBPolice to this extremely serious matter. I demand an immediate and thorough inquiry to establish the identity of these individuals, who sent them and to uncover the nefarious motive behind this suspected conspiracy,' he said.

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