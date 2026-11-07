Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Goldman Sachs Appoints First Woman Partner In India

Sat, 07 November 2026
Share:
07:50
IMAGE: Gowri Sekar. Photograph: Kind courtesy LinkedIn
IMAGE: Gowri Sekar. Photograph: Kind courtesy LinkedIn
Goldman Sachs has elevated Gowri Sekar, a managing director and technology fellow at the storied US investment bank, as its first woman partner in India.

Sekar is the global head of product data engineering and Asia Pacific lead for AI strategy for data engineering. She has been with the firm for 20 years and has held variety of roles across data and controllers engineering in multiple global offices, including New York. She joined the firm as an analyst in Bengaluru. 

Besides Sekar, Goldman also promoted Ashoke Sharma as the other partner in India. Sharma is the global head of operations engineering within global banking and markets (GBM) public and head of GBM engineering in India. He has been with the firm for 12 years.

--Business Standard

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Trump replaces chief of staff after midterm rout
LIVE! Trump replaces chief of staff after midterm rout

India vs NZ 2nd ODI Updates: India win toss; elect to bowl vs New Zealand
India vs NZ 2nd ODI Updates: India win toss; elect to bowl vs New Zealand

Can Vance Persuade Trump To End Iran War?
Can Vance Persuade Trump To End Iran War?

Vance was sceptical about the war against Iran and was the only figure in Trump's circle who refused to endorse Benjamin Netanyahu's bid for re-election as prime minister, points out Ambassador M K Bhadrakumar.

Telangana woman student missing in US, minister seeks help
Telangana woman student missing in US, minister seeks help

Sreeja Reddy Koya, a student from Telangana studying at UMass Boston, has been reported missing since November 2. Her parents and Telangana Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy have sought assistance from Indian and US authorities to trace...

Pak ready to consider visa for Punjab CM Mann's visit
Pak ready to consider visa for Punjab CM Mann's visit

Pakistan has indicated it would consider issuing a visa to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann if he wishes to visit the country for the World Punjabi Conference in Lahore. While Mann has expressed interest, the decision also hinges on...