Goldman Sachs Appoints First Woman Partner In India

07:50

IMAGE: Gowri Sekar. Photograph: Kind courtesy LinkedIn

Goldman Sachs has elevated Gowri Sekar, a managing director and technology fellow at the storied US investment bank, as its first woman partner in India.





Sekar is the global head of product data engineering and Asia Pacific lead for AI strategy for data engineering. She has been with the firm for 20 years and has held variety of roles across data and controllers engineering in multiple global offices, including New York. She joined the firm as an analyst in Bengaluru.





Besides Sekar, Goldman also promoted Ashoke Sharma as the other partner in India. Sharma is the global head of operations engineering within global banking and markets (GBM) public and head of GBM engineering in India. He has been with the firm for 12 years.





--Business Standard