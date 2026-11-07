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Fight against Gyanesh Kumar will continue until...: Dipke

Sat, 07 November 2026
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Cockroach Janata Party founder Abhijeet Dipke on Saturday said his party's fight against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar would continue until an independent and impartial electoral system was ensured in the country.

Speaking to reporters after arriving at Cochin International Airport to attend the 'Jantar Mantar at Kochi' protest organised by the CJP against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and Kumar, Dipke alleged that elections under the present CEC could not be trusted.

"The fight against Gyanesh Kumar will continue until we get an independent and impartial election system in India. That is very necessary because, under Gyanesh Kumar, elections cannot be trusted. They are being rigged only to help one party, and we have seen plenty of examples of that," he alleged.

Dipke said he expected a large turnout of young people at the protest, claiming that Keralam had the highest number of registered CJP members.

"I am pretty sure the young population of Keralam, the youth of Keralam, will come out in large numbers today. From our database, I can definitely tell you that the largest number of registered CJP members are from Keralam," he said.

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