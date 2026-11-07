'Bring your bulldozers, run them over me': Mamata dares BJP

20:14

Condemning the attack on the residence of Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee, former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday "dared" the BJP to use its bulldozers against her, as she vowed to continue raising her voice against "atrocities and intimidation".



Banerjee alleged that BJP-backed miscreants, accompanied by police personnel, had targeted Abhishek Banerjee's residence in the Kalighat area in the early hours.



"How many bulldozers do you have? Bring them all. If you have the courage, come and run your bulldozers over my body. I am standing right here... Run your bulldozer over my chest if you dare," she said, protesting alleged police harassment and restrictions in her neighbourhood amid the attack.



Banerjee alleged that the incident reflected a wider atmosphere of "lawlessness and intimidation" in the state.



"At 2 am or 3 am, 'BJP lumpens', along with the police, are attacking people's homes. Why are you bringing lumpen elements and attacking homes in the middle of the night," she asked.



Banerjee also accused police of blocking the lane leading to her Kalighat residence and imposing prohibitory restrictions under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), disrupting preparations for the annual Kali Puja at her home.



"Our puja is going on at home. There is work to be done, but the police are blocking the lane. This is Patuapara, where idols are made. Why are you preventing people from carrying out their activities," she asked.



She alleged that a separate Kali Puja had been permitted on the main road, obstructing access to her residence and inconveniencing residents.



"No puja has ever been organised at the entrance to my residence. My puja has always taken place inside the premises," she said, adding that community pujas and an old temple in the neighbourhood had coexisted peacefully for decades.



Accusing the BJP of hypocrisy, the TMC supremo said its leaders were holding 'Save Democracy' rallies while allegedly preventing people from exercising their democratic and religious rights.



"They speak about protecting democratic rights while preventing people from peacefully celebrating religious festivals and carrying out their everyday activities. Where is democracy when such things are happening," she asked.



Banerjee further accused the BJP of using money and the police machinery to target political opponents.



Claiming that some police personnel had misbehaved with Abhishek Banerjee, she warned officers against acting in a partisan manner.



"Nobody is above the law. The police must maintain their neutrality. Their responsibility is to uphold the law, protect citizens and ensure that everyone receives equal treatment, irrespective of political affiliation," she said.



"I know what your capacity is and how much promotion you will get, but do not cross your limits. If you cross the limits, I will fight you," she said, adding that administrative obligations did not justify abandoning neutrality.