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BEST files police complaint over 'missing' bus stop shelter; inquiry ordered

Sat, 07 November 2026
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17:45
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The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking, which operates bus services in Mumbai, has lodged a police complaint, alleging that a bus shelter in Andheri had been removed and replaced with a revamped structure without its knowledge and approval, officials said.

An inquiry in this connection has been launched, they said.

The shelter at Shri Andheri KVO Sewa Samaj Chowk on Old Nagardas Road now bears the BEST's logo and a plaque crediting an elected representative for its construction, raising questions over the permissions, funding and procedure followed for the work.

The issue was raised at the BEST's committee meeting by its member Sachin Patil of the Shiv Sena-UBT, who questioned whether the undertaking had granted permission for the construction and use of its land and whether the prescribed tender process was followed.

During the discussion on the issue, the BEST administration said it learnt about the modification only two days ago and had registered a complaint about the "missing" original structure with the police.

An inquiry has been initiated to ascertain the circumstances under which the original shelter was removed and a new structure was erected, an official told the BEST committee on Friday.

In a letter to the administration, Patil also sought details about the source of funding and the authority under which the revamped shelter was constructed.

The administration will examine the rules governing modification of bus shelters, including requirements relating to permissions, approved designs and funding arrangements. It will also ascertain whether the work was undertaken with BEST's approval and whether the prescribed procedure was followed.

The undertaking operates more than 4,500 bus stops across Mumbai, including nearly 2,000 queue shelters.

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