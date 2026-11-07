Angel One Overtakes Zerodha

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Angel One had 6.99 million active clients at the end of October, compared with 6.76 million for Zerodha, marking a shift in the ranking of the discount brokers.





Groww continued to lead the industry with 13.75 million active clients. Experts noted that the Jio Platforms' record IPO aided the number of additions for Angel One.





While Angel One added 243,000 active clients, Zerodha saw a decline of nearly 33,000 clients.





--Business Standard

Angel One has overtaken Zerodha Broking to become second largest stock broker by active clients on NSE, according to data from the exchange for October 2026.