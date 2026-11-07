Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

4 songs disallowed at Diljit Dosanjh's Indore concert

Sat, 07 November 2026
Share:
18:48
image
Four songs of popular Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh have been barred from being performed at his November 15 concert in Indore over concerns that their alleged promotion of alcohol and violence could adversely impact children and others, officials said on Saturday.

The four songs are Patiala Peg, 5 Tara Theke, Jeb Vicho Feem, and Jatt Fire Karda, they informed.

The District Child Protection Officer has issued directions to this effect to the manager of the concert venue following a complaint by Chandigarh-based Dr Punditrao Dharenavar, the officials added.

The letter issued to the venue manager stated that children over the age of five would be allowed to attend the live concert, and these songs could have an adverse impact on them.

It also cited a July 22, 2019, order of Punjab and Haryana high court directing police of Punjab, Haryana and the Union Territory of Chandigarh to ensure songs glorifying liquor, wine, drugs and violence were not played, including at live shows. The court had highlighted the impact of such songs on young children.

In his complaint, Dharenavar cited the high court order and urged the authorities not to allow Dosanjh to perform the four songs even with altered lyrics.

He also sought a ban on the singer inviting children on stage during the concert and wearing two crossed silver bullet belts, also known as bandoliers, or dummy metallic silver cartridges on his chest during the live show.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Penguin was 'uneasy' with criticism of govt: Sonia
LIVE! Penguin was 'uneasy' with criticism of govt: Sonia

'They will kill you': When Sonia begged Rajiv after Indira's death
'They will kill you': When Sonia begged Rajiv after Indira's death

Sonia Gandhi's poignant new memoir offers an intimate and emotional look into the immediate aftermath of Indira Gandhi's assassination and Rajiv Gandhi's reluctant ascent to the prime ministership.

Mega IPL Swap: Hardik Heads to Punjab, Arshdeep Moves to Mumbai
Mega IPL Swap: Hardik Heads to Punjab, Arshdeep Moves to Mumbai

Star all-rounder Hardik Pandya is set to move to Punjab Kings in exchange for pacer Arshdeep Singh, with both Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings agreeing to the trade ahead of the IPL auction. The deal, which requires BCCI ratification,...

Man shot 9 times in Faridabad over parking, dog dispute
Man shot 9 times in Faridabad over parking, dog dispute

A tragic parking dispute in Faridabad escalated into a fatal shooting on Friday night, claiming the life of a 42-year-old man who had returned from Singapore for Diwali.

Keeping Sanjay 'in check' could've...: Sonia on Emergency
Keeping Sanjay 'in check' could've...: Sonia on Emergency

In her upcoming book "Belonging: A Journey of Love", Congress leader Sonia Gandhi states that the decision to impose the Emergency was a mistake, a sentiment she believes Indira Gandhi eventually shared. Gandhi also suggests that keeping...