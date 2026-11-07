4 Siang dam protesters released after nearly month in detention

17:24

Four protesters detained over the proposed 11,200-MW Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP) in Arunachal Pradesh were released from Jully Central Jail near Itanagar on Saturday, nearly a month after their arrest, officials said.



The four, identified as Adum Tayom, Omak Paron, Okut Paloh and Oson Paron, were detained on October 9 under the Arunachal Pradesh Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 2014, they added.



Their release came a day after the state government agreed to free them as a goodwill gesture while responding to demands raised by the Siang Indigenous Farmers' Forum (SIFF), which has been leading the protest against the proposed mega dam.



The development marks a significant step towards easing tensions in the Siang Valley, where opposition to the project has triggered protests and confrontations in recent months.



In a letter dated November 6, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) also approved the reinstatement of suspended gaonburas and gaonburis affected by disciplinary action in connection with the SUMP agitation.



The government, however, maintained that the withdrawal of FIRs against protesters would have to follow due legal process.



It also said the demand for withdrawal of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel from the region would be discussed during the proposed meeting with SIFF representatives, taking into account the prevailing security situation.



The government has urged SIFF to resume dialogue and communicate a convenient date, along with a list of delegates, for a proposed meeting with Chief Minister Pema Khandu.



It also appealed to the organisation to encourage residents of Siang and Upper Siang districts to maintain peace and refrain from violence, intimidation and attacks.



The CMO's communication, signed by Shibu Thomas, Principal Private Secretary to the Chief Minister, reiterated the government's commitment to addressing the concerns of the Adi community through a mutually acceptable roadmap.



The release of the four protesters was among SIFF's key demands before agreeing to participate in talks with the government.



The forum had earlier rejected Khandu's invitation for dialogue, insisting that its demands, including the release of detainees and withdrawal of security forces, be addressed first.



However, the latest government response did not announce the reinstatement of suspended or terminated government employees, another demand raised by the forum.



The proposed project has faced sustained opposition from sections of the indigenous Adi community over concerns about possible displacement, submergence of ancestral villages and environmental consequences.



Protests intensified in September and October, leading to violent confrontations, arrests and additional deployment of security personnel in the region.



Khandu had earlier clarified that neither the Centre nor the state government had approved construction of the project and that only the preparation of a pre-feasibility report was under consideration.



SIFF's response to the government's latest initiatives is awaited.



The Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has welcomed the release of four protesters.



The party, however, demanded withdrawal of all remaining cases and fulfilment of other pending demands.



APCC president Bosiram Siram said the release of the four was a step toward restoring peace and trust in the Siang region.



In a statement, the party also sought the withdrawal of cases against protesters and government employees, and the removal of security forces from affected villages.



The party urged the state government to initiate inclusive dialogue with affected communities, respect indigenous rights, and address their concerns over the proposed dam.